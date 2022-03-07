Marshall Wallis Road: Street remains cordoned off for third day as investigation into suspected stabbing death continues

A number of police vehicles are still at the scene in Marshall Wallis Road today, Monday, March 7.

The road is still closed off with police tape and forensic markings are visible painted on drain covers in the areas.

A bouquet of flowers and a candle have been left outside the cordon. The card reads: “Always be remembered. Love always, Annie + Gary, Conner + Corie”.

An investigation was launched in the early hours of Saturday, March 5, after reports of an altercation inside a house in the street.

Emergency services attended found a 25-year-old man with injuries consistent of being caused by a bladed article.

The man was taken to hospital but sadly passed away from his injuries hours later. His family is currently being supported by specialist officers.

Six men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

The road remains closed

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the alleged altercation or may have relevant CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage. Police say they believe a number of people may have been present at the time of the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Woods, who is leading the investigation, said in a statement released on Sunday, March 6: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“They are being supported by specialist officers and we will continue to offer them any support they need.

Forensic markings in the street

“We would ask that their privacy is respected as they continue to try to come to terms with their loss.”

He added: “We want to reassure the man’s family that we are doing all we can to understand the full circumstances which led to this tragedy and bring anyone involved to justice.

“Extra officers will remain in the area as we continue to carry out inquiries and we ask anyone with any concerns or any information to speak to them or by contacting us online or by phone.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you believe it may be, could be crucial to the investigation.”

The cordon is stil in place

Flowers at the scene

Police tape in place

The length of the street has been cordoned off