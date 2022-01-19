Sunderland women admit stealing from South Shields Asda store
Two Sunderland women have appeared in court in South Tyneside to plead guilty to stealing from an Asda outlet.
Natasha Waddle, 29, and Natalie Keegan, 38, admitted taking £751 of goods from the retailer’s Coronation Street store, South Shields, on Wednesday, January 12.
Magistrates ordered re-sentence reports to be compiled into Waddle, of South Terrace, Southwick, and Keegan, of Tower Street, Hendon.
They were both granted unconditional bail to be sentenced at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 8.