Surf thief caused scene behind Greggs branch in South Shields

A shoplifter tried to turn the tables on a store boss who caught her committing crime by accusing him of stealing her mobile phone.

Kayley Holmes, 35, pinched two boxes of Surf washing detergent when she and a friend entered and left PriceWise Bargains at the Nook retail zone in South Shields.

The manager was alerted and followed Holmes, of Burnham Street, Tyne Dock, into the back lane and confronted her on Thursday, August 28, borough magistrates heard.

But she immediately claimed he had stolen her phone and repeated the accusation minutes later when she returned to the outlet and rifled through her own bag.

However, the wily crook had already disposed of the £12 of stolen goods by leaving them in the lane for a male accomplice to drive up and collect.

She failed to appear in court to have the theft from a shop allegation put to her, but magistrates found the case proven in her absence.

Reading from the manager’s statement to police, prosecutor Clare Irving said Holmes and another woman entered the outlet at 3.18pm.

Holmes was wearing a red coat and was picked up on CCTV, which the manager checked after staff told him of their suspicions.

The footage showed her picking up two £5.99 boxes and exiting, with the boss locating her at the rear of the branch five minutes later.

By then, Holmes was banging on the gated back door of a nearby Greggs food outlet, and shouting, his statement said.

He told her he knew she had shoplifted, at which point she accused him of stealing her mobile phone, an accusation denied.

Mrs Irving said Holmes re-entered PriceWise Bargains five minutes later and made the same false allegation – and police were called.

She added: “He had seen from CCTV that she had left a bag in the lane and a male had come in a vehicle and picked it up and driven off.

“The incident lasted about twenty minutes. She heard the sirens and went outside.

“The CCTV was put to the defendant in a police interview, and she made full admissions.”

Holmes must appear at the same court to be sentenced on Thursday, January 23.