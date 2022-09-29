News you can trust since 1849
The 10 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside in July

The 10 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside during July have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in July 2022. June’s statistics are available here.

1. Horsley Hill Square.

Nineteen incidents, including 15 violence or sexual offences, were reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Westcott Avenue, South Shields

Thirteen incidents, including nine anti-social behaviour offences, were reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

3. Masefield Drive, South Shields

Twelve incidents, including seven violence or sexual offences, were reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Nelson Avenue, South Shields

Twelve incidents, including four of theft, were reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

