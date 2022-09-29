The 10 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside in July
The 10 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside during July have been revealed by new figures.
By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:55 am
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in July 2022. June’s statistics are available here.
