News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Composite

The 12 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside in August

The 12 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside during August have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
3 minutes ago

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in August 2022. July’s statistics are available here.

Undefined: readMore

1. Afton Court, South Shields

There were 15 incidents, including three of theft, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Nelson Avenue, South Shields

There were 14 incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences reported, 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Horsley Hill Square.

There were 14 incidents, including 11 violence and sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. Masefield Drive, South Shields

There were 13 incidents, including five public order offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3