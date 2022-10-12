The 12 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside in August
The 12 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside during August have been revealed by new figures.
By Kevin Clark
3 minutes ago
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in August 2022. July’s statistics are available here.
