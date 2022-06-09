Composite

The 14 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside in April

The 14 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside during March have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in April 2022. March’s statistics are available here.

Undefined: readMore

1. Horsley Hill Square, South Shields

Thirty-eight incidents, including 15 of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. Prince Edward Road, South Shields

Twenty-three offences, including six of shoplifting, were reported in or near this location

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Galsworthy Road

Seventeen incidents, including four of criminal damage, were reported "in or near" this location

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

4. Station Road, South Shields

Fourteen incidents, including six of criminal damage and arson, were reported in or near this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4