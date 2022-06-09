The 14 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside in April

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in April 2022. March’s statistics are available here.
1. Horsley Hill Square, South Shields
Thirty-eight incidents, including 15 of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Prince Edward Road, South Shields
Twenty-three offences, including six of shoplifting, were reported in or near this location
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Galsworthy Road
Seventeen incidents, including four of criminal damage, were reported "in or near" this location
Photo: Tim Richardson
4. Station Road, South Shields
Fourteen incidents, including six of criminal damage and arson, were reported in or near this location
Photo: Google Maps