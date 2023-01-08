News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Composite image

The 15 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside according to latest figures

The 11 places where most crime was reported across South Tyneside have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
3 minutes ago

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s West Shields and Riverside; East Shields, Cleadon and Whitburn and Jarrow and Hebburn policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “in or near” named locations in November 2022. October’s statistics are available here.

1. Kenton Court, South Shields

There were 15 incidents, including eight shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Derby Terrace, South Shields

There were 14 incidents, including six violence or sexual offences, anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Shrewsbury Terrace, South Shields

There were 14 incidents, including 12 of shoplifting, reported ''in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Afton Court, South Shields

There were 12 incidents, including four criminal damage or arson offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps,

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4