UPDATE: Three men appear in court charged with murder after death of Fise Ames Abdou

Shortly before 1am on Saturday morning, March 5, police received a report of an altercation at an address in Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields.

Emergency services attended and found 25-year-old Faisel David Ames Abdou with injuries consistent of being caused by a bladed article.

Faisel, known as Fise, was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries hours later.

A police car at the scene in Marshall Wallis Road and, inset, the victim, Faisel David Ames Abdou, known as Fise.

An investigation was launched in the wake of his death and three men, aged 24, 24 and 34, have now been charged with his murder and appeared in court today, March 10.

The three men who appeared in court are:

Shaun Riches, 24, of Wycliffe Avenue. Charged with possession of bladed article and murder.

Michael Raine, 34, of Grace House, Percy Main. Charged with possession of bladed article and murder.

Scott Mitchell, 24, of no fixed abode. Charged with murder.

No pleas were entered. All will appear at Newcastle Crown Court at 10am on Monday, March 14.

A police cordon remained in place at the scene yesterday, Wednesday, March 9.

Police remained at the scene on Marshall Wallis Road yesterday.

Detective Inspector Matt Steel, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Fise and we will continue to offer his family specialist support.

“I want to take this opportunity to also thank everyone who has aided our investigation to this point, as well as the wider community for your support and cooperation.

“With three suspects now due to appear in court, I would ask that people refrain from any speculation – both in public and on social media – that could jeopardise those legal proceedings.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log NP-20220305-0055 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

