Three men have been sentenced after a fatal assault left a family without their teenage son.

Leon Wildgoose, 23, Dylan Ford, 25 and Ian Hall, 42, have been sentenced for the part they played in an assault in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the early hours of August 30, Steven Thompson, 19, had been out socialising with friends before he was left unconscious following an assault outside a club on Anderson Street, South Shields.

Newcastle Crown Court.

Despite the efforts of emergency services Steven died later that same day.

An investigation was launched into the assault and resulted in detectives arresting Wildgoose, Ford and Hall following enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wildgoose, of Laygate in South Shields, and Ford, of Egglesfield Road, also South Shields, both pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February last year.

In December last year, following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Hall, of Revesby Street in South Shields, was found not guilty of manslaughter although Hall previously pleaded guilty to affray after an altercation with another man during the same incident.

Dylan Ford (left), Leon Wildgoose (centre) and Ian Hall (right)

On Friday, March 3, the trio appeared before the same court and received their sentences. Wildgoose and Ford both received four years in prison while Hall was sentenced to 30 weeks suspended for 18 months and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the sentencing, Northumbria Police Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Dodds, the senior investigating officer on the case, said: “Our thoughts remain with Steven’s family, I know how devastated they are and how much his loss continues to impact them.

“This has been a tragic and brutal case which has sadly cost a nineteen-year-old man his life – I want to make it clear that there is no place for any form of violence in our communities.

“The impact violence can have on families is heart-breaking and should never be the price someone has to pay.”

In a previous tribute Steven’s mother, Elaine, said: “Kind, funny and loved by everyone – that was Steven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad