Police say the seizure is part of a continued crackdown on problems after members of the public alerted officers last week to anti-social behaviour in the Temple Park area, with riders reported to be behaving dangerously on motorcycles.

It comes after years of concerns over off-road bikers and other trouble in the area.

Northumbria Police said officers were deployed within minutes and supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, which provided ‘eyes from above’.

The stolen motorbike which was seized by Northumbria Police

The teams said they were able to track a motorcycle from Temple Park to the Harton Moor estate, before two alleged offenders dumped the bike in a block of flats.

Watching the incident unfold from the sky, helicopter operatives were able to help officers attend an address and seize the bike, which was later confirmed to have been stolen.

PC Thomas Scott, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a fantastic piece of teamwork between officers on the ground and our brilliant colleagues at NPAS who were our eyes in the sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motorbike was involved in an anti social behaviour incident in the Temple Park area of South Shields

“We know that motorcycle disorder is an area of concern for many residents, and as a Force, we are committed to taking swift and robust action against riders who are involved in anti-social behaviour and wider disorder.

“Thankfully in this case, we were able to track the bike which had been stolen and the net is now tightening on those responsible. Enquiries are ongoing to trace all those involved.

“This incident also highlights how the public can play an important role to help us deal with these issues. We need to know where these bikes are being stored overnight, in order for us to take swift action and take them off our streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you know anybody in your community who you suspect to be involved in motorbike disorder, or know where these bikes may be being stored, please let us know.”

National Police Air Service (NPAS) supported Northumbria Police