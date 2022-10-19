Suspected stolen motorcycle seized in South Shields after reports of dangerous riding in Temple Park
Northumbria Police officers have seized a suspected stolen motorcycle after being alerted to an alleged antisocial behaviour incident at the Temple Park area of South Shields.
Police say the seizure is part of a continued crackdown on problems after members of the public alerted officers last week to anti-social behaviour in the Temple Park area, with riders reported to be behaving dangerously on motorcycles.
It comes after years of concerns over off-road bikers and other trouble in the area.
Northumbria Police said officers were deployed within minutes and supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, which provided ‘eyes from above’.
Most Popular
The teams said they were able to track a motorcycle from Temple Park to the Harton Moor estate, before two alleged offenders dumped the bike in a block of flats.
Watching the incident unfold from the sky, helicopter operatives were able to help officers attend an address and seize the bike, which was later confirmed to have been stolen.
Read More
PC Thomas Scott, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a fantastic piece of teamwork between officers on the ground and our brilliant colleagues at NPAS who were our eyes in the sky.
“We know that motorcycle disorder is an area of concern for many residents, and as a Force, we are committed to taking swift and robust action against riders who are involved in anti-social behaviour and wider disorder.
“Thankfully in this case, we were able to track the bike which had been stolen and the net is now tightening on those responsible. Enquiries are ongoing to trace all those involved.
“This incident also highlights how the public can play an important role to help us deal with these issues. We need to know where these bikes are being stored overnight, in order for us to take swift action and take them off our streets.
“If you know anybody in your community who you suspect to be involved in motorbike disorder, or know where these bikes may be being stored, please let us know.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101. You can also pass on information via independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111.