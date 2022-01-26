Two cars vandalised in South Shields attack before victim receives call threatening damage to their property

Northumbria Police received a report of criminal damage at an address on Alverthorpe Street, South Shields shortly before 10pm on Saturday, January 22.

It was reported that the tyres of a car had been slashed and windows had been smashed.

Around about the same time, police received a further report of criminal damage on Highfield Road, South Shields, after another vehicle had its windows smashed.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward.

Shortly after 7.30pm on the day after the alleged attack on Sunday, January 23, police received a report of threat to damage property on Alverthorpe Street.

The Force say that an unknown person reportedly called the victim and threatened to damage their property.

A Northumbia Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police using reference number 009160C/22.”

The two cars were allegedly attacked on Saturday.

Victim Lynne Graham fears she was targeted due to her membership of wildlife protection group Northumberland Hunt Watch, of which she is director.

She said she hopes witnesses will come forward to help assist the investigation in a bid to catch those responsible.

She said: “The damage was awful, all the windows and tyres were left in pieces – I am just shocked, I wasn’t expecting it and I don’t think it has sunk in yet.

“I’m urging anyone who might have witnessed what happened or has information to contact police to help with the investigation.”

One of two damaged vehicles.

Anyone with information about the two criminal damage incidents is asked to contact officers using reference number NP-20220120-1083.

