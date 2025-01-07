Two men charged and 2,000 cannabis plants seized following a police raid in South Shields
Northumbria Police have revealed that two men have been charged and 2,000 cannabis plants have been seized following the discovery of an “industrial scale” farm in the borough.
On Monday morning (January 6), officers from Northumbria Police and the North East Regional Crime Unit executed a warrant at a premises on Commercial Road, in South Shields.
Specialist teams, including from the Force’s Dog Section, Firearms Support Unit, and Serious Violence Disruption Unit, descended on the industrial unit and forced entry to the gates and building using a chainsaw.
Once inside, police discovered the cannabis plants at various stages of growth - with the farm having a potential street value estimated at around £2million.
Two men, aged 43 and 45, were arrested at the scene and they have since been charged in connection with the report and were scheduled to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, January 7).
Northumbria Police have confirmed that officers will remain at the site over the coming days to carry out inquiries and safely dismantle the farm, where the electricity had been bypassed.
Speaking after the find, Chief Inspector Phil Baker of Northumbria Police, said: “There is absolutely no place for this type of criminality in our region.
“It goes without saying that farms of this scale can have a significant negative ripple effect on the surrounding communities, with large-scale operations often linked to serious and organised crime.
“Nobody wants this type of illicit activity on their doorstep – and we would urge people to continue to report anything suspicious in their area so we can take swift action.
“I’d like to thank those involved in the investigation so far for playing a part in putting a stop to a harmful operation such as this and crackdown on drug supply.”
Members of the public can contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message through social media, or by using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.
If you are unable to contact officers in these ways, then you can call 101. In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always call 999.
People can also share information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.