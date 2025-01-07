Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have uncovered an “industrial scale” cannabis farm in South Shields.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police have revealed that two men have been charged and 2,000 cannabis plants have been seized following the discovery of an “industrial scale” farm in the borough.

On Monday morning (January 6), officers from Northumbria Police and the North East Regional Crime Unit executed a warrant at a premises on Commercial Road, in South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialist teams, including from the Force’s Dog Section, Firearms Support Unit, and Serious Violence Disruption Unit, descended on the industrial unit and forced entry to the gates and building using a chainsaw.

Police have seized 2,000 cannabis plants following a raid of an "industrial scale" farm in South Shields. | Northumbria Police

Once inside, police discovered the cannabis plants at various stages of growth - with the farm having a potential street value estimated at around £2million.

Two men, aged 43 and 45, were arrested at the scene and they have since been charged in connection with the report and were scheduled to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, January 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police have confirmed that officers will remain at the site over the coming days to carry out inquiries and safely dismantle the farm, where the electricity had been bypassed.

Two men have been charged following the execution of the warrant. | Northumbria Police

Speaking after the find, Chief Inspector Phil Baker of Northumbria Police, said: “There is absolutely no place for this type of criminality in our region.

“It goes without saying that farms of this scale can have a significant negative ripple effect on the surrounding communities, with large-scale operations often linked to serious and organised crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nobody wants this type of illicit activity on their doorstep – and we would urge people to continue to report anything suspicious in their area so we can take swift action.

“I’d like to thank those involved in the investigation so far for playing a part in putting a stop to a harmful operation such as this and crackdown on drug supply.”

Police carried out the raid on Monday morning (January 6). | Northumbria Police

Members of the public can contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message through social media, or by using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

If you are unable to contact officers in these ways, then you can call 101. In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always call 999.

People can also share information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.