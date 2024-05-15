Two men to appear in court over the deliberate felling of the Sycamore Gap tree
Two men will appear before magistrates in Newcastle charged with the deliberate felling on the Sycamore Gap tree on Wednesday afternoon (May 15).
Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, both from Cumbria, have been charged with criminal damage to the tree, as well as with criminal damage to Hadrian’s Wall, which is a World Heritage Site.
In April, Northumbria Police confirmed that both men were originally arrested in October 2023 and have been on bail ever since.
An investigation into the incident has been ongoing since the tree was cut down in September 2023 - sparking outrage across the North East and wider country.
The tree, which stood on Hadrian's Wall, was one of the most photographed in the world.
Speaking after Graham and Carruthers were charged in April, Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney, the Senior Investigation Officer in the case, said: “There has been an ongoing investigation since the Sycamore Gap tree was cut down.
“As a result of those enquiries, two men have now been charged.
“We recognise the strength of feeling in the local community and further afield the felling has caused, however we would remind people to avoid speculation, including online, which could impact the ongoing case.
“We would further ask that anyone with information, who has not already come forward, contact police via the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting NP-20230928-0295.”