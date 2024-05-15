Two men to appear in court over the deliberate felling of the Sycamore Gap tree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men will appear in court this afternoon over the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree.

Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, both from Cumbria, have been charged with criminal damage to the tree, as well as with criminal damage to Hadrian’s Wall, which is a World Heritage Site.

Two men are set to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court over the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree. Photo: Getty Images.

The tree, which stood on Hadrian's Wall, was one of the most photographed in the world.

Speaking after Graham and Carruthers were charged in April, Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney, the Senior Investigation Officer in the case, said: “There has been an ongoing investigation since the Sycamore Gap tree was cut down.

“As a result of those enquiries, two men have now been charged.

“We recognise the strength of feeling in the local community and further afield the felling has caused, however we would remind people to avoid speculation, including online, which could impact the ongoing case.