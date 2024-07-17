Two people arrested following three suspected drug deaths in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating the deaths of three people in South Tyneside have made two arrests.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that two arrests have been made after an investigation was opened following the deaths of three people in South Shields.

A man in his 40s, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 30s were all found dead on Tuesday afternoon (July 16), leading officers to issue a warning over a suspected dangerous drugs batch.

Following the launch of their investigation, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Officers have confirmed that both remain in police custody.

Following the arrests, Detective Inspector Emma Martin, of Northumbria Police, has urged anyone with information relating to the investigation to come forward and speak to police.

She said: "We understand the widespread concerns that will have spread across our Force area as a result of today's tragic news.

"Our enquiries remain at a very early stage, and we would ask the public to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could prove harmful to our investigation.

“We would urge anyone with information - no matter how insignificant it may seem – to contact us.”