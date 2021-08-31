Victim named as man appears in court charged with manslaughter after bank holiday death in South Shields

Leon Wildgoose, 22, is alleged to have killed Steven Thompson in Anderson Street, South Shields, at around 3.10am on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.

Bearded Wildgoose, of Simonside Hall, South Shields, did not enter a plea during a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

He is one of three men allegedly involved in a disturbance linked to Mr Thompson’s death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Ian Hall, 40, of Revesby Street, and his son Dylan Ford, 23, of Alice Street, both South Shields, have been charged with affray.

Ford pleaded guilty to the charge in a separate hearing at the same court, and Hall did not enter a plea.

All three men were granted conditional bail to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, September 28.

Wildgoose must reside at his parents’ address in South Shields, and abide by an electronically monitored 7pm to 7am curfew.

He must also not contact prosecution witnesses, keep out of all licenced premises and surrender his passport to police.

And he was also prohibited from entering part of South Shields town centre.

However, prosecutor John Graham, who opposed bail, said he would be appealing the magistrates’ decision to grant it.

A hearing will take place at Newcastle Crown Court within 48 hours, and Wildgoose will remain in custody until then.

Ford and Hall were bailed on condition they reside at their home addresses, abide by 7pm to 7am doorstep curfews and do not enter South Shields town centre.

They must also not enter any licenced premises or contact prosecution witnesses.

Police have appealed for information into Mr Thompson’s death.

Speaking before the court appearances, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Dodds said: “We know that a number of people were present in Anderson Street at the time of the incident and I would like to thank all those who have come forward with information.

“I would appeal to anyone who is yet to come forward, who may be able to assist, to please do so. Any information, no matter how small you believe it may be could be crucial in this investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log NP-20210830-0155 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.