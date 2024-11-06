A "warped" deputy headteacher has been put behind bars for sex offences against a schoolgirl who he supplied with cocaine.

Paul Collins was in the senior position at a school in South Tyneside when he carried out shocking crimes against a child.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he targeted the victim, who was not a pupil, in two incidents which have left her traumatised.

The girl said in a victim impact statement: "I feel like my life will never be right. I was utterly terrified and didn't know who to turn to.

"Who would believe a girl over a trusted teacher?

"I would give anything to go back to a time before any of this happened, to when I was happy."

Paul Collins has been jailed for sex offences against a schoolgirl. | Northumbria Police

Collins, 35, of Felton Drive, Forest Hall, North Tyneside, denied the offences but was convicted by a jury.

The court heard during the first incident, Collins groped her private parts, over her clothing, and masturbated in her presence.

During the second, Collins gave her cocaine then he started masturbating and invited her to carry out a sex act on him, which left her scared and she ran off.

When he messaged her asking her to get in touch, she replied: "Nar u paedo".

The court heard Collins had searched for pornography online. While it was legal, it involved older adults with younger adults and he also viewed pornography relating to older teenagers.

Judge Gavin Doig said his use of such pornography gave an insight into his "warped thinking".

Police also found extreme pornography on his phone, involving a man and a fish.

Collins was found guilty of sexual activity with a child, two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and supplying cocaine. He admitted possessing extreme pornography.

He was jailed for eight years and three months and must sign the sex offenders register for life and was also given a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order for life.

Ian Hudson, defending, said Collins "remains in denial". He added: "He is 35 and of previous good character.

"He has lost everything - his reputation, career as a teacher, friends dispersing with the wind.

"He has been remanded in custody since April and has gone downhill in terms of his mental health, which has been exacerbated by beatings and he is now on the vulnerable persons unit. He has got severe mental health difficulties."

The court heard he has been putting his teaching skills to use in prison, helping other inmates with their literacy while working as an education mentor.