Watch as masked thieves use an angle grinder to steal a motorbike in South Shields

CCTV footage shows masked thieves stealing a motorbike in broad daylight.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported to officers that a group of offenders had stolen a motorbike from outside of a property, on Erksine Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident is understood to have taken place at around 3.15pm on Tuesday afternoon.

CCTV footage shows masked thieves using an angle grinder to steal a motorbike in South Shields. | Other 3rd Party

CCTV footage shared with the Shields Gazette shows a group of masked offenders using an angle grinder to free the bike from a lock before making off from the scene.

As part of their investigation, Northumbria Police are appealing to members of the public with information relating to the incident to come forward and speak to them.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly before 3.15pm on Tuesday (October 28), we received a report of theft on Erskine Road in South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was understood that offenders had stolen a motorbike from outside an address, before fleeing the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information can send us a direct message on social media, or use live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote crime reference: 125458X/25.”