Watch as masked thieves use an angle grinder to steal a motorbike in South Shields
Northumbria Police launched an investigation earlier this week (on Tuesday, October 28) after it was reported to them that a motorbike had been stolen in South Shields.
It was reported to officers that a group of offenders had stolen a motorbike from outside of a property, on Erksine Road.
The incident is understood to have taken place at around 3.15pm on Tuesday afternoon.
CCTV footage shared with the Shields Gazette shows a group of masked offenders using an angle grinder to free the bike from a lock before making off from the scene.
As part of their investigation, Northumbria Police are appealing to members of the public with information relating to the incident to come forward and speak to them.
A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly before 3.15pm on Tuesday (October 28), we received a report of theft on Erskine Road in South Shields.
“It was understood that offenders had stolen a motorbike from outside an address, before fleeing the scene.
“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information can send us a direct message on social media, or use live chat and report forms on our website.
“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote crime reference: 125458X/25.”