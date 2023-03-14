Watch CCTV footage of gunman firing two shotgun shots at a South Shields house

The gunman’s two accomplices were found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, March 13, for possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Aaron Giles, 29, and Kevin Chapman, 40, now face prison time for their role in the shooting; however, the man who pulled the trigger has not been brought to justice for the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV footage captured the moment that a gunman opened fire on a South Shields house.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the gunman approaching the property, opening the garden gate and then firing two shots from a shotgun at the house before fleeing the scene.

A jury found Giles, of Richardson Avenue, and Chapman, of Hawthorne Avenue, not guilty of conspiracy to murder, but decided they were both guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the trial, Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an appalling incident that saw a shotgun brazenly fired at an address in South Shields. It is sheer luck that nobody was seriously injured or killed.

“From the outset of this investigation, we were determined to ensure effective justice was brought against anybody found to have had any involvement in this shooting – and I am pleased that the jury have now convicted Giles and Chapman for their roles.

Aaron Giles (left) and Kevin Chapman were both found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This outcome is only possible thanks to the outstanding work of a team of detectives and staff from across the Force who carried out a huge amount of enquiries in order to ensure both defendants had their day in court.

“I would also like to thank our colleagues at the Crown Prosecution Service for their continued support.

“Incidents of this nature are rare in our area, but when they do occur we take them extremely seriously and are committed to acting quickly and robustly.”

Both Giles and Chapman were remanded into custody and are set to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on May 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad