The trees, which were planted just off Claypath Lane as part of 600 planted as part of a wider scheme across South Tyneside under the Forestry Commission’s Urban Tree Challenge Fund and the Trees for Climate fund, were left uprooted .

Residents say anti-social behaviour has been an ongoing issue in the area with incidents of flytipping, fires and vandalism.

One upset resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “We’ve been left with burnt out trees and rubbish everywhere, and right in front a primary school and the Town Hall – it’s a disgrace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trees and rubbish have left burnt after the incident on Sunday.

"At the moment there just aren’t any consequences for the offenders carrying out these acts, there are a lot of people who are unhappy and feel unsafe, it’s a shame that we can’t have nice things. It just keep escalating, it’s not getting any better.

“I know there are schemes in place to tackle this kind of behaviour but the effects aren’t being seen yet. We’ve tried to organise youth activities to deter incidents such as this but there’s no momentum behind it, we need to give kids structure and aspirations and protect those children most vulnerable.”

Council bosses say the trees have been the target of vandalism since they were planted.

Council bosses say the trees will be replanted elsewhere after being targeted several times since being planted.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, said: "This is a sad and disgraceful act of wanton vandalism. The importance of trees cannot be overstated. Trees play a critical role in tackling the effects of climate change by capturing carbon emissions from the atmosphere.

"Trees also help to improve air quality and biodiversity, create new wildlife habitats, enhance our communities and greenspaces as well as bring health and wellbeing benefits. We will replace the trees, but we will do so in another location as this area seems prone to fires and vandalism."

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 8.04pm on Sunday, March 20, to reports of a fire on Derby Terrace in South Shields.

Northumbria Police added that officers are aware of the incident and are continuing to work alongside the council and other partners to identify those responsible.

Residents say rubbish has previously been flytipped on wasteland in South Shields.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.