‘I am leaving as the best’ – South Shields biathlete Amanda Lightfoot announces her retirement from the sport

South Shields biathlete Amanda Lightfoot has announced her retirement.

Biathlete Amanda Lightfoot announced her retirement from the sport on Wednesday, March 16, just days ahead of her last race on Saturday, March 19.

The 35-year-old British Army sergeant first became a biathlete in 2007 and has been competing on the international circuit of the sport for 14 years.

The former St Wilfrid’s RC School pupil narrowly missed out on the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing – if she had gone, she would have been the first British athlete to compete in three successive Winter Olympics biathlons.

After calling time on her career, Amanda has reflected back on what she has achieved and outlined her next steps as she returns to the military full time.

She said: "The decision wasn’t easy, it has been part of my life for so long now and there have been many highlights.

"Obviously the two Olympic games are up there, however there has been many ‘first time’ moments during the last year of my career.

Amanda with Roberto de Zolt (left) and her partner Ilario Maddalin (right).

"I got to part of the flower ceremony for the first time in the last year plus I made it into the top 20 at the world cup so I’m going out on a high.

"I always wanted to be Britain’s best female biathlete and I can now say that I am leaving as the best.”

Following her retirement, Amanda now intends to return to the military full time and has expressed her “excitement” at the next chapter of her life.

Amanda with other retiring biathletes at the last race of the IBU Cup.

She added: “It has been a long 14 years on the international circuit and I just feel like it is the right time to go back to the military to repay their support.

“I think it would be nice to give back as an instructor for new recruits in the military, and possibly still be involved in the organisation and teaching of the AGC Ladies biathlon ski team and see if I can help create the next best British Biathlete.

"We’ll just have to wait and see but I am excited what is next.”

