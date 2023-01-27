News you can trust since 1849
Westoe Crown incident in South Shields: Police investigating after group attempt to steal a motorbike in South Shields

Police are investigating an incident at the Westoe Crown housing estate in South Shields after reports that a group of males attempted to steal a motorbike.

By Sam Johnson
33 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 12:37pm

Northumbria Police received a report of suspicious activity yesterday, Thursday January 26.

A Force spokesperson said: "Shortly before 3.15pm yesterday (Thursday) police received a report of suspicious activity on Hutton Row, South Shields.

"It was reported a group of males tried to steal a motorbike parked in the nearby area, before leaving the scene.

Police are investigating
"Police were deployed and an investigation is ongoing."