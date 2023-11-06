Woman admits to trying to steal seven pairs of jeans from a South Shields shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lindsey Smith, 45, proved old habits die hard when she attempted to pinch £140 of clothing from Bonmarché’s outlet in King Street, South Shields.

Smith, of Albion Court, central South Shields, gave up the struggle to flee after being confronted by staff and seeing police arrive at teatime on Saturday, October 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the start of the same month, she was banned by a court from entering several other town centre retailers, due to previous offending.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were admitted crimes of causing criminal damage, theft from shop, being drunk and disorderly and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Her offences included throwing red paint on windows at the Wouldhave pub, cracking glass at Tyne Bargains’ store and punching a woman in a McDonald’s outlet.

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Of her jeans’ theft charge, prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “It’s very simple. She was in Bonmarché and took seven pairs of jeans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was struggling with staff and then she saw the police arrive. She said, ‘You may as well have them back’. There are a lot of underlying matters.

“She said that she had done it because she had no money and took the jeans to sell to get some money for food and to pay for electricity. The items were recovered.”

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Smith pleaded guilty to a charge of theft from a shop.

Her previous offending led to the imposition of two 18-month community orders, each carrying 20 rehabilitation days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A psychiatric report compiled before sentencing found Smith suffers mental health issues, which had led her to believe transmitters were embedded in her arms.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

David Forrester, defending, said: “This offence happened at 5.15pm on Saturday. She has spent 48 hours in custody.

“I would ask you to deal with this by way of a conditional discharge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Probation Service told the hearing Smith had failed to engage with the requirements of the community orders but she was not yet in breach of them.