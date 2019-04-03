Woman appears in court charged with the murder of Paul Taylor

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of Paul Taylor.

Nicola Lee, 44, of Thames Avenue, Jarrow, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today charged with the murder of Mr Taylor.

Paul Taylor

She spoke only to confirm her name and address and was remanded in custody.

Chair of Magistrates, Nicola Burns, sent the case to Newcastle Crown Court, where Lee will appear on Friday, April 5.

It comes after Paul Taylor, 45, of Hebburn, was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing at an address in Thames Avenue shortly after 12.30am on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.