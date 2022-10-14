Woman stole cash, ice cream, soft drinks and even CCTV cameras in raid on South Shields pizza shop, court told
A burglar who even stole CCTV cameras in a raid on a South Shield pizza shop has been dealt with by magistrates.
Thirty-five-year-old Aimee Allan was handed a suspended sentence when her case was heard at Sunderland Magistrates Court.
The court heard Allan, of Westgate Road, Newcastle, is currently in custody and the case was dealt with in her absence.
She was convicted of entering Abra Pizza in Mile End Road, South Shields, with another person, sometime between July 2 and 4 last year and stealing £250 worth of ice cream; £100 in cash; soft drinks to the value of £60; two rings, worth £600 and £50 respectively, and four CCTV cameras worth £90 – a total of £1,150.
Read More
Most Popular
She was committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 24 months and ordered to pay £575 compensation.
Magistrates decided a further jail term was not appropriate because Allan had made attempts to change her lifestyle by moving out of the area.