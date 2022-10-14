News you can trust since 1849
Woman stole cash, ice cream, soft drinks and even CCTV cameras in raid on South Shields pizza shop, court told

A burglar who even stole CCTV cameras in a raid on a South Shield pizza shop has been dealt with by magistrates.

By Kevin Clark
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 12:00pm
Aimee Allan
Aimee Allan

Thirty-five-year-old Aimee Allan was handed a suspended sentence when her case was heard at Sunderland Magistrates Court.

The court heard Allan, of Westgate Road, Newcastle, is currently in custody and the case was dealt with in her absence.

She was convicted of entering Abra Pizza in Mile End Road, South Shields, with another person, sometime between July 2 and 4 last year and stealing £250 worth of ice cream; £100 in cash; soft drinks to the value of £60; two rings, worth £600 and £50 respectively, and four CCTV cameras worth £90 – a total of £1,150.

She was committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 24 months and ordered to pay £575 compensation.

Magistrates decided a further jail term was not appropriate because Allan had made attempts to change her lifestyle by moving out of the area.