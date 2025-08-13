A female offender punched a South Tyneside man in the face in a homophobic assault and warned he would be attacked by gypsies, a court heard.

Nicki Hall, 38, also caused £500 damage by smashing his two televisions and ornaments - and she then kicked off the garden gate of his South Shields home.

Hall, of Hawkes Road, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead, went there as a friend to help him find his bank card PIN number on Saturday, May 3.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistates' Court. | National World

But she instead launched the unprovoked attack – and also taunted him that she had his house key, prosecutor Carlie McArdle said.

Mrs McArdle told magistrates in South Tyneside: “They went back to the property to get his PIN code for his bank card.

“There was some back and forth between them in which she shouted some homophobic abuse.

“He told her to leave but she didn't. She damaged two televisions and ornaments in the living room.

“On leaving, she also kicked the gatepost off and punched him in the face and made threats and said he would be attacked by gypsies.

“She also pointed to her pocket and said, ‘Where’s your key?’ She was found in possession of his key.”

Hall pleaded guilty to two counts of causing criminal damage and one each of common assault and failing to surrender to custody, on Friday, July 4.

She has seven previous convictions from 13 offences, the last in May.

In a victim statement, the man said he should not be attacked due to his sexuality.

Alastair Naismith, defending, told magistrates: “This is a matter where you’re going to have to consider an uplift in relation to the homophobic abuse.

“It’s a lower-level community order. I would suggest that you remain in that category regardless of any uplift.

“She comes to court a lot more settled than she has been in the past.

“She would like to work with the Probation Service to give her the help that she needs.”

Magistrates sentenced Hall to an 18-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days and a nine-month drug treatment order.

She must also pay her victim £500 compensation.