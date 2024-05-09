Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club need to raise funds to carry out repair work on the courts.

South Shields (Westoe) Tennis Club is in need of funds to repair its 20+ year old tennis courts.

The club on Dean Road suffered severe financial hardship during the COVID period, and this hardship was exasperated by storm damage sustained during Storm Arwen in November 2021, which forced the clubhouse to close for more than two years. Facilities only recently reopened.

It recently made a substantial investment in our club by replacing floodlights, which were in need of urgent repair due to safety issues.

However, the playing surface is now well past its expected life cycle and will cost around £75,000 to replace, with £25,000 already raised for the cause.

Damage to the courts that need repairing

Club Secretary, Chris Grant said: “For a playing surface to meet safety standards, courts need to be resurfaced approximately every 10 - 15 years. Our courts are now more than 25 years old, so we urgently need to raise additional funds to be able to replace them.

“The lines have become detached from the surface, causing dangerous trip hazards. The sand from the all weather surface has gradually eroded away, making the courts incredibly slippery.”

If the money is raised it will allow the installation of new courts to be laid.

The club pride itself on its inclusive attitude to members of any age, gender or ability. Members currently have an age range from four to 89.

Westoe Tennis Club offer a mix of social and competitive tennis, and coaching courses. It provides year-round tennis facilities with the only flood-lit all-weather courts in the local area.

The club needs the public’s support to help raise the vital funds and has set up a crowdfunder which is expected to go live soon.