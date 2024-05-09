Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emmaus North East unveils Lucie's Loft: a transformation of their second hand shop.

Emmaus North East is thrilled to announce the reopening of their second hand shop on Durham Road, Low Fell, which has undergone a mini makeover into Lucie's Loft.

Named in honour of Lucie Coutaz, a pivotal figure within the Emmaus movement, Lucie's Loft will be revealed to the public today (9 May), coinciding with Lucie's birthday, creating a double celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers are invited to join in the festivities as Lucie's Loft opens its doors to a revamped space, combining the charm of second hand treasures with a fresh touch. As a tribute to Lucie's birthday, visitors will be treated to complimentary cupcakes.

Clothing at Lucie's loft

In addition to the familiar array of second hand goods, Lucie's Loft will offer a new and exciting addition to its inventory; Emmaus North East is proud to announce a partnership with Whirlpool, bringing brand new white goods to the shop. This collaboration not only enhances the shopping experience, but also expands the range of offerings, providing shoppers with quality options for their home needs.

Situated in South Shields, Emmaus’ community has the capacity to support up to 22 formerly homeless people, known within Emmaus as companions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Parker, Chief Executive for Emmaus North East said: "We are thrilled to unveil Lucie's Loft, our newly transformed second hand shop in Low Fell. Named in honour of the remarkable Lucie Coutaz, this unveiling coincides with her birthday.

“We invite everyone to join us in celebrating as we continue our mission of creating a positive impact through sustainable practices and community engagement.”

Lucie's Loft represents a testament to Emmaus North East's commitment to sustainability by selling preloved fashion ranges for the whole family, as well as the electricals that they repair in house, cleaning and testing them to then resell to prevent them going to landfill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also have a range of sustainable furniture and repair and upcycle furniture from their workshop in South Shields.

Lucie's Loft promises to be more than just a place to shop—it is a destination where stories are shared, connections are made and lives are transformed.