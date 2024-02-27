Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A comic con themed event will return to South Tyneside for its third event next month.

Crusade-Con will return to Jarrow Focus for the third time in a year as it hopes to attract more people to the event.

The event features all things comics, superheroes, cosplay, gaming, collectibles and more under one roof.

The event is aimed at adults and children offering something for people of all ages.

A previous Crusade-Con event Credit: Graham Brabbs, NJDunn Photography and Hover Media Ltd

Graham Brabbs who organises the event said: "As Comic Con in Newcastle is a big event I realised there was nothing in South Tyneside like this and wanted to set one up.

"As Jarrow is known for the crusade march it was decided Crusade-Con would be the best name for the event.

"The past two events has seen around 400 people attend so a similar turnout this year would be great."

Throughout the day guests can look around stallholders who will be displaying a number of products from collectible items to geeky merchandise.

There will also be competitions throughout the day including children and adults cosplay and a Mario Kart tournament as well as gaming consoles on display to try out.

A previous Crusade-Con event Credit: Graham Brabbs, NJDunn Photography and Hover Media Ltd

The will also be photo opportunities with North East Legion who dress up as characters from Star Wars.

Crusade-Con will also be working with charities on the day The Red Bench Project, Bede's Helping Hands and Our Milo to help them raise vital funds for the work they do.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 17 at Jarrow Focus, 11am - 4pm.

Tickets can be purchased on the door or in advance at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/crusade-con-iii-tickets-771474349547