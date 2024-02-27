News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Crusade-Con to return for third event packed with superheroes, comics and gaming

Crusade Con returns to Jarrow next month.
Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 27th Feb 2024, 14:12 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 14:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A comic con themed event will return to South Tyneside for its third event next month.

Crusade-Con will return to Jarrow Focus for the third time in a year as it hopes to attract more people to the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event features all things comics, superheroes, cosplay, gaming, collectibles and more under one roof.

The event is aimed at adults and children offering something for people of all ages.

Sign up for the Gazette’s free email newsletters now

A previous Crusade-Con event Credit: Graham Brabbs, NJDunn Photography and Hover Media LtdA previous Crusade-Con event Credit: Graham Brabbs, NJDunn Photography and Hover Media Ltd
A previous Crusade-Con event Credit: Graham Brabbs, NJDunn Photography and Hover Media Ltd

Graham Brabbs who organises the event said: "As Comic Con in Newcastle is a big event I realised there was nothing in South Tyneside like this and wanted to set one up.

"As Jarrow is known for the crusade march it was decided Crusade-Con would be the best name for the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The past two events has seen around 400 people attend so a similar turnout this year would be great."

Throughout the day guests can look around stallholders who will be displaying a number of products from collectible items to geeky merchandise.

There will also be competitions throughout the day including children and adults cosplay and a Mario Kart tournament as well as gaming consoles on display to try out.

READ MORE: LIFE IS LOVELY: Do girls have more toddler tantrums than boys?

A previous Crusade-Con event Credit: Graham Brabbs, NJDunn Photography and Hover Media LtdA previous Crusade-Con event Credit: Graham Brabbs, NJDunn Photography and Hover Media Ltd
A previous Crusade-Con event Credit: Graham Brabbs, NJDunn Photography and Hover Media Ltd
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The will also be photo opportunities with North East Legion who dress up as characters from Star Wars.

Crusade-Con will also be working with charities on the day The Red Bench Project, Bede's Helping Hands and Our Milo to help them raise vital funds for the work they do.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 17 at Jarrow Focus, 11am - 4pm.

Tickets can be purchased on the door or in advance at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/crusade-con-iii-tickets-771474349547

Plans are already underway for the fourth Crusade-Con event to take place in October.

Related topics:GamingSouth TynesideSuperheroesStar Wars