Customers say closure of town's longest serving takeaway Raad's will be a 'big miss'
Customers share their special memories of the longest serving takeaway in South Shields.
A takeaway favourite in South Shields closed its business after 38 years of trading leaving many customers upset as they stated they'd miss the takeaway.
Raad's Takeaway in Imeary Street opened in 1985 and over the years became a firm choice for many to grab their takeaway treats.
Last month Raad Alazzawi who ran the takeaway along with his wife Carole announced the business would close as they planned to retire.
The couple finally closed their doors on Saturday, 21 October as they said goodbye to their beloved customers over the years.
Following the announcement of the closure many customers took to social media to share their memories of the takeaway and to say how much they'll miss the food and Raad and Carole.
One customer commented: "Good memories when you were allowed out at school during lunch time. Sad to see it close. Well deserved retirement.
Another said: "My number one place to go on a college dinner break. Amazing food and even better people, enjoy your retirement."
A third added: "All the best Raad and Carole, you will be missed as you were the best takeaway. So sorry to see you closing."
Many customers shared some of their favourite foods from Raad's including curry chip butties, garlic potatoes and Napoli pizza. Raad and Carole plan to spend their retirement going on staycations around the UK and spending time with their eight children and 17 grandchildren.