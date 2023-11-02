Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mother-of-two is helping fellow mums get back into exercise with her buggy running business which is the first of its kind in the area.

Hannah Haldane set up Mammy Miles in South Shields just before the summer which is the only running club in the North East with running buggies available to train with your baby.

The 29-year-old who runs for South Shields Harriers and previously worked as a barber got into buggy running back in 2020 after having her first baby during lockdown and wanted to get out the house to improve her mental health.

With many places closed including gyms Hannah was looking at ways to exercise whilst having a baby and began researching into buggy running.

Group session at Mammy Miles

After purchasing a specialised running buggy Hannah enjoyed getting out and in December 2021 gave birth to her second child.

As she navigated her way through maternity leave and the tiered lockdowns Hannah decided she wanted to make a a business out of her buggy running to allow other women the experience.

She said: "The business is going really well and it is so nice being able to help out so many mams get back into exercise after having a baby.

"It's hard to get back into fitness after having a child which is why the buggy running is ideal because the child can come with you and it's helped many of the mams and babies bond with each other.

"I've had so much positive feedback from the mams that have joined and the buggy running has massively helped my mental health too. Running is just part of my daily routine now and I love it."

The buggy running takes places along South Shields seafront with visits to Roker too.

Hannah who is a qualified personal trainer offers a range of services including a beginners course, one to one training and mixed ability group sessions.