Brian Burnie set up Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care after selling his county home in Northumberland and donated the funds to help cancer patients get to and from hospital, free of charge.

Under his leadership, the charity has grown and expanded its reach, providing an essential service to cancer patients all over the northeast of England and soon to other HNS Trusts throughout the country.

His former wealth has been used to transform the lives of those undergoing cancer treatments, in addition, Brian has been fighting the effects of Parkinson’s disease.

Brian Burnie at the Cliffs of Moher, County Clare, on his epic 7,000 mile walk around the coast of Great Britain and Ireland.

In 2018 he took-on his greatest challenge yet; a 7,000 mile walk around the coast of Great Britain and Ireland to promote the charity’s work and potentially take the free service nationwide.

Brian has spent over 50 years helping raise money for charitable causes including organising world's largest children's party on the Town Moor in Newcastle, bringing together over 120,000 people.

The event raised more than £260,000 for a doctor at the Children's Heart Unit at the Freeman Hospital Newcastle upon Tyne.

He feels the time is right to step back “I’ve decided that on my 80th Birthday in June 2024, I’ll step back from the day to day running Daft as a Brush. I feel the time is right to let the team take control and expand our services to help even more cancer patients.

"Over the next six or so months, I’ll be handing over the leadership role to one of the charity’s Trustees, Mr Alan Butler who has recently been taken-on as General Manager.

"Alan will work with the team at Daft as a Brush HQ to continue strategic thinking and to build relationships and continue fundraising.

"I will be moving out of the offices into a small apartment in Gosforth, the extra space is needed to expand the team.

"When I announced my retirement, the staff were as sympathetic and sarcastic as ever, one of the team said I would only leave the building in a wooden box. I don’t think they quite believed it.”

Alan 63, is set to take control by Summer 2024.

Alan Butler, 63, is set to take control by Summer 2024:

He said: “Definitely big shoes to fill! I feel very honoured to be asked to take the charity forward, but longer term, no single person will stand as leader. It’s the team that makes the charity so successful by working together.

"The exceptional 400+ volunteers are the backbone to the organisation, so I want everyone to have a voice with clear and effective communications.

I’m very excited and also slightly overcome! Daft as a Brush is a very much-loved charity in our community.”