Dame Sheila Hancock visits North East youth charity following funding boost
The esteemed Dame Sheila Hancock, actress and author, visited North East
Young People's charity, The Key, to extend her support and witness first-hand the positive impact of the generous funding received from her late husband's foundation.
The Key is a North East charity that inspires young people facing challenging circumstances to believe in themselves and achieve their potential including across South Tyneside.
Since 2018, the charity has received funding from the John Thaw Foundation, which has provided instrumental support in empowering young people from the region to take on their skills development challenge.
Abbie Foster, Head of Income Generation and Marketing at The Key, said: "The Key are delighted to receive a visit and ongoing support from Dame Sheila Hancock and the John Thaw Foundation. The grant will empower local young people to use their voices and ideas to lead activities that matter to them through the KEY+ Challenge.”
“It'll play a vital role in helping them build important life skills, develop their confidence and realise their potential for the future."
During her visit, Dame Sheila engaged with a group of young people from Ferryhill Business and Enterprise College whom The Key have supported recently.
She listened attentively to their stories of how The Key's support had helped to improve their confidence and broaden their horizons by being able to lead their own projects.
The funding from the John Thaw Foundation has enabled the charity to reach more young people in need through the KEY+ Challenge.
The Key has been supporting the region's young people since 1992 sand provide them with essential support and opportunities to grow skills, confidence, and self-belief to make the most of their futures.
For more information about The Key and the support they provide, please visit www.thekeyuk.org.