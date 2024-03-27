Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The daytime disco event will be the first of its kind to run at Whitburn Library which will bring the community together through music.

Inspired by actress Vicky McClure's and Johnny Owen’s ‘Day Fever’ afternoon concerts in the big cities, the library wanted to put on something similar for the community.

Catering for the over-30s, it aims to give people the chance to party "and still make it home in time for dinner".

Nottingham-born McClure said she "couldn't wait" to come to the city's famous Rock City venue in April to experience it for herself.

Referred to a 'daytime nightclub' the event has Whitburn will take place during the day which a different decade of music playing each hour.

From Elvis Presley to Ed Sheeran, the event will provide music to suit all tastes and ages allowing the community to bond over their love of music.

The event has already struck up interest with some of the regular who are looking forward to dusting their dancing shoes off for a day of booging.

Amy Stonehouse, volunteer at Whitburn Library said: "We are going to have music right from the fifties up until present day so it's going to be interesting to see what music gets people on the dancefloor and how music has changed over time.

"We're hoping that if it is a success we can run it more often and maybe the idea will catch other to other libraries.

The library focuses on being a pivotal point for members of the community and events like these aim to bring the community together and reinforce the importance of the library in Whitburn.