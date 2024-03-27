Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hebburn Comprehensive School has been chosen as one of 11 schools in the UK to be awarded £20,000 funding from Restore the Music in partnership with Fishmonger’s Livery Company. Restore the Music help develop children through school music departments to help them transform their futures.

The grant will allow Hebburn Comprehensive school to purchase new musical instruments and help unlock the creative potential of our pupils.

More pupils at the school will be able to progress in music thanks to the funding. Headteacher, Mr Thompson, said: “We are extremely grateful for this funding which will provide wonderful opportunities for our young people. It is crucial that children have access to a high-quality music education.

"This funding is going to have a significant impact on our pupils for years to come. We are really excited to see the difference it is going to make. I would like to express my sincere thanks to Polly and Restore the Music and Fishmongers for making this happen.”

Joanna Allinson, Fishmongers Company, Executive Director, Company Philanthropy & Grants said: “Restore the Music’s collaborations with schools and music teachers up and down the country enrich young peoples’ lives in so many ways. At the Fishmongers’ Company, we have been inspired to get behind this work and are proud to be supporting a new Restore the Music partnership with Hebburn School.