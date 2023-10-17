Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When is the secondary school application deadline in South Tyneside?

Applications are currently open to pupils in Year Six and the deadline for applying to secondary schools across South Tyneside is 4:30pm Tuesday, October 31.What happens after submitting an application for my child?

South Tyneside Council has confirmed it will send an acknowledgement email by the end of December 2023 to confirm that it received and are processing the application.

After this, parents must wait until national offer day in March 2024 to find out what school their child has been allocated to

When is National Offer Day for secondary school places?

National Offer Day will be on Friday, March 1 2024 this academic year.

If you applied online, you will get an email. If you completed a paper application, a letter will be sent to you by 2nd class post.

What if I want to appeal my child’s secondary school place?

Families have ten days to either accept the school place offered, request a place on a school’s waiting list or request an appeal form. These forms need to be returned by Friday, April 26.

All appeals will be heard in June.

You can apply online for your child’s school place: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/schooladmissions