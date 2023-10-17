Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bright Futures NE is now able to support more young people across the borough thanks to funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The South Tyneside based charity works with girls and young women across the area to help raise their aspirations, improve their confidence and tackle barriers to progress by offering a range of community-based services.

The funding of £9,998 will help provide a variety of positive activities for young people across Beacon and Bents, Biddick Hall and All Saints wards of South Tyneside which has high reported numbers of anti-social behaviour incidents.

Youth workers are carrying out detached, street-based youth work to engage with young people in their own communities including parks, leisure centres bus and train stations, providing young people, who may be at risk of becoming involved in anti-social behaviour, somewhere safe to go, something engaging to do and someone trusted to talk to.

The funding helps to provide opportunities for young people to work as part of their peer group delivering to take part in informal prevention and education activities around issues affecting them and to take part in positive social activities delivered on evenings and during school holidays.

Dominique Hendry, Project Manager at Bright Futures NE said: "The project will not only make a difference to those directly involved, but also the wider community with a reduction in reported incidents and an increase in their feelings of safety on the streets.

"Bright Futures would like to thank National Lottery players for their support in providing these increased opportunities for young people across South Tyneside."