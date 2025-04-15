Dedicated Boldon community champion set to receive Maundy Money from The King

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dedicated community champion is set to attend the Royal Maundy service at Durham Cathedral.

Brenda Horton, from Boldon, has been selected for her outstanding Christian service and tireless commitment to the local community in The Boldons.

She is set to be among 152 recipients from across the North East to be invited to the prestigious service on Thursday, April 17.

The service honours 76 men and 76 women, a number that represents the monarch’s age, with Maundy Money - a symbolic gesture recognising their contributions to community life.

Brenda Horton, a dedicated Boldon community champion, is set to receive Maundy Money from The King. | Other 3rd Party

Brenda, who has been a steadfast support of church and community groups across the Boldons, has spoken about her shock at being invited to the prestigious ceremony.

She said: “I was so surprised and honoured to hear I was to receive this award and meet King Charles.

“I have watched the late Queen presenting these gifts over so many years and feel privileged to be part of the service in our own Durham Cathedral.”

Brenda was nominated by a representative from the Benefice of The Boldons, who praised her ongoing efforts to support children, young people and families through groups like the Rainbows and Brownies, the ministry of children through Messy Church and The Little Angels Toddler Group.

As well as all her volunteering efforts, Brenda is currently training as an Authorised Children’s Minister with the Diocese of Durham.

She has also been a Churchwarden at St Nicholas Church, in West Boldon, for many years.

Each recipient of the Maundy Money will receive two leather purses from The King - a red one with commemorative coins, including a £5 coin honouring The Queen Mother and a WWII-themed 50p.

Then they will receive a white one containing Maundy coins totalling 76p, the age of the monarch.

The Royal Maundy tradition, held on the Thursday before Easter, dates back to medieval times and symbolises the Sovereign’s appreciation for selfless service.

While the service at Durham Cathedral is by invitation only, members of the public may attend the wider event - though access around Durham City will be restricted due to the visit of The King and Queen.

For more information, visit: https://www.durhamcathedral.co.uk/.

