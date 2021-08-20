South Shields MP urges nuclear veterans in the borough to come forward as part of campaign for justice

Emma Lewell-Buck is appealing for South Tyneside residents who are survivors or know local people involved in former personnel of nuclear tests to contact her office.

The Labour Party has pledged compensation and other forms of redress for such ‘nuclear veterans’ in recent years, with current party leader, Keir Starmer, recently restating his party’s commitment to the pledge.

Unlike regular servicemen and women, many such former personnel were never formally recognised and have also been living with the after-effects of high-level radiation exposure.

South Shields MP, Emma Lewell-Buck, with Whiteleas resident and nuclear veteran, John Taylor.

She told The Gazette that time is running out to recognise the efforts and sacrifices made by this cohort.

"I am appealing to military veterans of the UK’s nuclear tests or descendants of those who served from the 1950s onwards,” she said.

“Since the early ‘80s the veterans began to report rare cancers, sterility, miscarriages for their wives and birth defects in their children.

"Since the early In recent years, the evidence of the long term impacts has become much clearer and yet, the UK remains the only nuclear power that refuses them recognition or compensation, unlike the US, France, Canada and Australia.

“Of those 20,000 nuclear veterans, less than 1,000 are believed to be alive now. Time for justice is running out for all of them.”

Whiteleas resident, John Taylor, is one such constituent who was involved in the Operation Antler nuclear tests near Maralinga, Australia.

This series of tests, carried out between 1955 and 1963, saw participants assist in various nuclear weapons trials.

"For years and years, our struggles have not been recognised,” he said.

"People like me were there when they tested these bombs, which have in part kept the world safe for decades since the Second World War.

“The way we’ve been treated has been terrible. Successive governments have done absolutely nothing – it’s a disgrace.”

Mrs Lewell-Buck added: "I am working alongside my Labour colleagues to bring our vets together from across the country to put pressure on the Government to recognise just how indebted they are to these brave men and women.

“Please get in touch with my office is this is something that has impacted you or your family.”

