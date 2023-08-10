It will be housed on the exterior of 1st Cloud Arena, on Shaftesbury Avenue, to ensure it is accessible at any time for local residents and the nearby community of homes and local businesses around the stadium.

Red Sky Foundation’s mission is to improve the lives of people who require cardiac care by providing lifelong support to them and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The registered charity continues to provide defibrillators for schools and public spaces, and collaborates with organisations to offer a range of training and educational sessions on defibrillator use and the importance of early CPR.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

South Shields FC bar and events co-ordinator Jo-Anne Raine, South Shields FC bar and events manager Kayleigh Gray, Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci and South Shields FC operations director Carl Mowatt.

Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci said: “Our plan is to make South Tyneside a safer place to live and this latest defibrillator has been donated using our charitable funds to make sure anyone in and around the community of South Shields Football Club has the best chance of surviving a sudden cardiac arrest.

“It is no secret that we have a soft spot for South Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When our journey started, the borough only had eight public access defibrillators, and Team Red Sky has more than quadrupled that number.

“We’d like to thank Carl Mowatt and his team for offering their support to Red Sky Foundation and becoming our latest defib guardian angels.”

South Shields FC operations director Carl Mowatt said: “We are so thankful and grateful for the defibrillator and to be associated with Red Sky Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a club, we are very pleased to support Sergio and his wife Emma, who have each recently been awarded an MBE in King Charles’ birthday honours for the fantastic work they’ve done.

“To raise more awareness for the charity, I am going to wear the red vest of Red Sky this Saturday when I take on the challenge of Sierre-Zinal, a mountain race in the Swiss Alps.”