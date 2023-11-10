The dementia group is hosting a range of festivities this Christmas.

Churches Together South Tyneside's Nurturing Dementia group is inviting service users to a number of upcoming Christmas events as it marks the festive season.

The group supports those living with dementia, runs awareness training sessions in local schools and organises events for the wider community will run its first Christmas event next weekend.

A Christmas Fayre featuring a tombola, raffles, face painting, crafts, gifts, food and refreshments and entertainment will take place on Saturday, 18 November at St Gregory’s Church Hall at the Nook, South Shields from 10am until 3pm.

A previous Christmas service

The event is free to enter and all money raised will be used to support the local dementia group and the Dementia Friendly Christmas Celebrations A further three Dementia Friendly Christmas events will be taking place in December which includes a 40 minute service with local school children singing followed by festive refreshments.

Dates are as follows:

Friday, 8 December, 2pm at Living Waters Church, Laygate, South Shields

Tuesday, 12 December, 2pm at St Peter’s Church, York Avenue, Jarrow

Wed, 13 December, 2pm at Sacred Heart Church, New Road, Boldon

This is a free event and everyone is welcome. Please contact [email protected] if anyone has mobility needs or dietary concerns. Maria Scurfield-Walton, Dementia Lead at Churches Together South Tyneside's Nurturing Dementia group said: "People living with dementia really enjoy the Christmas Services.

"They especially like to see the school children singing and they join in the singing to the familiar Carols.

"The short service follows the story of Christmas and everyone is offered a knitted Angel of Hope that people in the community have knitted.

"Some people with dementia attend from Care Homes with their relatives and or staff and they enjoy the experience of being in the church.