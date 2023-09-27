Derelict Whitburn Lodge site to be transformed into 32 new homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

32 new homes are set to be built on the old Whitburn Lodge site hoping to ‘transform’ the derelict land into a new community.

Almost 500 people gave their backing to a petition which called on South Tyneside Council to take action over the Whitburn Lodge, on Mill Lane.

The former pub, which closed its doors to customers in 2012, had fallen into a state of disrepair before it was gutted by a fire on New Year’s Day 2023.

The Whitburn Lodge after the fire in January 2023. Photo: NationalWorld.

Once complete, the community- built by Lovell Partnerships- will include 24 open market three and four-bedroom homes, alongside eight two and three-bedroom affordable properties.

Phil Jones, head of land and partnerships for Lovell Partnerships, said: “We’re always searching for the best locations, to build houses that complement and enhance the surrounding area where they’re based.

32 new homes will be built on the Whitburn Lodge site in South Tyneside. (Credit: Lovell Partnerships)

“Our newly secured land is perfectly placed to make the most of the surrounding South Tyneside coast – and with 25% of the homes being affordable housing, we’re looking forward to opening this lifestyle up to more local people.

“Many in the area will certainly be aware of the site that we’re planning to build on, and we know there’s lots of anticipation towards how our development will enhance the area.

“We’re confident that our plans will help to develop a great community, and alongside our early discussions with councillors and the Whitburn Neighbourhood Forum, we’d like to invite anyone interested to share their thoughts with us and with the council when they consult on our submitted planning application.”