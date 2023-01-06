Calls to demolish derelict Whitburn Lodge after former pub gutted by New Year's Day fire

The derelict site, in Mill Lane, was left gutted by a New Year’s Day blaze which destroyed large sections of the roof and caused extensive damage inside.

Crews spent several hours bringing the inferno under control after it broke out around 4.30pm, eventually declaring it “completely extinguished” at about 11.40pm.

At the latest meeting of East Shields and Whitburn Community Area Forum (CAF) on Thursday (January 5), council leader Councillor Tracey Dixon praised the efforts of firefighters in battling the blaze.

Shots of Whitburn Lodge Fire (01-01-2023) being tackled by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service. Photos by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS):Whitburn Lodge New Year's Day fire

Cllr Dixon, who represents the borough’s Whitburn and Marsden ward where the ex-hostelry is located, stressed councillors are keen to push for the demolition of what remains of the building.

She said: “Ward members have actively been contacting the officers within the council with regard to the ownership of the site to see what pressure can we put on those to demolish the Whitburn Lodge, because it’s a real concern for ward members.

“We don’t feel it is safe and something does need to be done with regards to that site in particular.”

Crews were despatched to deal with the original fire from South Shields and Sunderland

She added: “It had a huge, huge turnout from Tyne and Wear fire and rescue and I’d just like to place on record our thanks for the rapid response and what they actually did in trying to put the fire out but also make the area safe.”

In total, six appliances and 22 firefighters from South Shields and Sunderland attended the incident.

Fire chiefs were also forced to revisit the scene in the days following after reports of a “small amount of smoke coming from the building”.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said this “was a precautionary measure that the service sometimes undertakes after an incident of this magnitude.”

Cllr Dixon added she was unable to “speculate” on what happened, but hopes more information will be available at a future CAF meeting.

The building has been left vacant for several years and had fallen into a state of disrepair after closing its doors to pub customers in 2012.