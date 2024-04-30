Designer and manufacturer recognised by UK government for its global trading

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katy Sue Designs is thrilled to receive recognition from the UK Government’s Department of Business and Trade, in the Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards 2024.

The awards recognise and celebrate the global trading success of small businesses from across the UK. The South Shields business is a renowned designer and manufacturer of creative silicone moulds and craft products, serving customers in 49 countries.

Katy Sue Designs has been highly commended for their contribution to the UK’s Retail and Consumer Goods industry through their international trading success.

Sue Balfour, CEO of Katy Sue Designs with award

Sue Balfour, CEO of Katy Sue Designs Ltd said, “It is a great honour to be recognised by the UK government in this way, which is testament to the hard work and creativity shown by our whole team right across the business and to the thousands of customers across the world who love our products”.

Renowned for their exquisite craftsmanship and unparalleled creativity over the last 30 years, Katy Sue has become a beloved British creative brand, inspiring cake decorators and crafters around the world with their award-winning range of innovative silicone moulds and paper crafting products.

Commenting on the awards, the Minister for UK Exports, Lord Offord said: “We’re proud of our British exporters and these awards highlight some fantastic businesses punching above their weight and selling UK-made products and services around the world.”