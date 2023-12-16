'Devastated by the news' - Council bosses pay tribute to a South Shields crash victim

Bosses at South Tyneside Council have paid tribute to a South Shields crash victim who had worked for the local authority for more than 40 years.

The pair were from South Shields, with 59-year-old Angela having worked for South Tyneside Council for more than 40 years.

Derbyshire Police confirmed that the incident happened at around 10.20am last Saturday, on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr, near Kelstedge.

Officers have reported that their Hyundai was involved in a collision with a black BMW, with Angela sadly dying at the scene.

Angela Boyack, 59, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Stephen, 22, was air lifted to hospital but died from his injuries a short time later.

Jonathan Tew, Chief Executive of South Tyneside Council, has reflected on how Angela was a "much-loved" member of staff and passed his condolences onto her and Stephen's family.

He said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of one of our colleagues, Angela Boyack and her son Stephen.

“It’s an incredibly difficult time for everybody who knew Angela and Stephen.

"Angela had worked for the Council for over four decades and her tragic death will leave a huge void, particularly among those who worked so closely with her in the library service and have been left devastated by the news.

Angela Boyack and Stephen Boyack were both killed following a collision in Derbyshire. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

“Angela was a much-loved member of the team and well-known and respected by the many library visitors and community groups she engaged with over the years.

“Our hearts go out to Angela and Stephen’s family at this extremely sad time.”

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, echoed Jonathan's condolences and highlighted how respected Angela was in the borough.

She added: “Angela was a very well-respected employee and was also respected by the communities in South Tyneside.

“For me though, Angela was not just an employee, she was also a wonderful, loving relative who was kind and thoughtful, and she will be sadly missed by her colleagues, her community, and her loving family.”

Earlier this week, Joshua Hill, of Wheata Road in Sheffield, appeared before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while unlicensed/uninsured, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

Magistrates remanded the 27-year-old in custody until a future date.

Derbyshire Police have also arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the incident.