Laverick Park Garden Community, which developers say is a “more sustainable option” than the council’s proposed Local Plan, would see three new villages with their own services and facilities, including 600 affordable homes and 80 hectares of green public space.

However, Fellgate residents argue it is “not needed” and are concerned about the impact the 20-year-scheme could have on the environment, traffic and public safety in the area.

Illustrative layout of proposals for ‘Laverick Park Garden Community Development’ south of Fellgate, South Tyneside.

Edward Yuill, Managing Director of Cecil M Yuill Ltd, a partner in Laverick Hall Farm Ltd has responded to comments from local councillors that the plans are “pitting communities against each other” as residents in the borough fight to save their own green spaces.

“There is absolutely no intention of ‘pitting communities against each other’,” said Mr Yuill.

“We firmly believe that our proposal represents a far more sustainable option than that proposed in South Tyneside Council’s Draft Local Plan, which includes a significant loss of playing fields, open spaces, employment sites and substantial development in less sustainable villages.

“We have simply submitted our proposal for consideration as an alternative, and, in our view, eminently more sensible option.”

Mr Yuill added that they were “disappointed” that the plans were “overlooked” by the council after two years of talks.

He continued: "Whilst any new development anywhere will inevitably cause some disruption to local residents, we are proposing new schools, shops, healthcare, employment, leisure and open spaces, along with highways and other infrastructure improvements so that Laverick Park is truly self-sustaining rather than placing pressure on existing communities and facilities.

“Laverick Park will be an exemplary development for the North East. If the region wants to develop economically, we have to ensure a supply of new homes in the right locations, especially considering the Council’s ambitious and laudable plans for the International Advanced Manufacturing Park, located a short distance from Laverick Park.”