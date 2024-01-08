The work is expected to take 17 weeks to complete.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out essential work to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in South Shields and Whitburn.

The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.

The work will begin on Monday, 8 January in Lizard Lane, Lizard View, Fairfield Drive and Souter View before moving onto Mill Lane heading towards Sunderland from mid-February.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect members of the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

From the February, 26 traffic lights will be along Mill Lane to control the flow of traffic and limit the impact on local traffic.

Work will take around 17 weeks to complete.

Reece Clarke, Site Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of South Tyneside and the wider network.”

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email [email protected].