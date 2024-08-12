Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Dogs Trust
These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Huxley (Saluki)
Huxley is looking for an active family that will be up for taking him on plenty of adventures. He travels well in the car so will be able to go to lots of fun, different places. Huxley can share his home with another dog but can be reactive while out on walks due to frustration so would like to be walked in quiet areas while this is worked on. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Rhea (American Bulldog Cross)
Rhea is a beautiful girl who who loves nothing more than a cuddle and playing with her toys. She will need to be the only pampered pooch in the home but could have doggy walking chums. She is under socialised with other dogs so will need well mannered dogs to walk with. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Nanook (Alaskan Malamute)
Nanook is a lovely chap who is looking for a quiet home where he can enjoy someone's company. He is used to having company so he will need to have someone around to spend time with him and gradually build on any leaving hours. Nanook could share his home with another calm dog pending a successful introduction at the centre. | Dogs Trust Darlington
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.