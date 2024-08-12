Dogs Trust: 13 beautiful dogs and puppies looking for their forever home in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 12th Aug 2024, 07:00 GMT

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

DarlingtonLeeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Stay up to date with the Shields Gazette’s latest headlines and get a newsletter delivered to your inbox

Here we have 13 gorgeous pups in need of a home in time for the end of summer - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

These dogs are all looking for their forever homes.

1. Dogs Trust

These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Leeds

Photo Sales
Huxley is looking for an active family that will be up for taking him on plenty of adventures. He travels well in the car so will be able to go to lots of fun, different places. Huxley can share his home with another dog but can be reactive while out on walks due to frustration so would like to be walked in quiet areas while this is worked on.

2. Huxley (Saluki)

Huxley is looking for an active family that will be up for taking him on plenty of adventures. He travels well in the car so will be able to go to lots of fun, different places. Huxley can share his home with another dog but can be reactive while out on walks due to frustration so would like to be walked in quiet areas while this is worked on. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Rhea is a beautiful girl who who loves nothing more than a cuddle and playing with her toys. She will need to be the only pampered pooch in the home but could have doggy walking chums. She is under socialised with other dogs so will need well mannered dogs to walk with.

3. Rhea (American Bulldog Cross)

Rhea is a beautiful girl who who loves nothing more than a cuddle and playing with her toys. She will need to be the only pampered pooch in the home but could have doggy walking chums. She is under socialised with other dogs so will need well mannered dogs to walk with. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Nanook is a lovely chap who is looking for a quiet home where he can enjoy someone's company. He is used to having company so he will need to have someone around to spend time with him and gradually build on any leaving hours. Nanook could share his home with another calm dog pending a successful introduction at the centre.

4. Nanook (Alaskan Malamute)

Nanook is a lovely chap who is looking for a quiet home where he can enjoy someone's company. He is used to having company so he will need to have someone around to spend time with him and gradually build on any leaving hours. Nanook could share his home with another calm dog pending a successful introduction at the centre. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs TrustDogsPuppiesAdoptionLeedsEdinburghDarlington
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice