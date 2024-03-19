There are so many gorgeous dogs in search of their forever home this week across the North and North East.
Darlington, Cumbria and Leeds rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just 13 of the dogs searching for a loving family and forever home this week.
1. Hash Brown (Bulldog Cross, under six months)
Hash brown is the most adorable bulldog cross puppy looking for his forever home. He will be ready to leave us at the weekend so his new owners must be in a position to move fast. Hash brown could live with another dog that could teach him some manners, he is a little unruly at the moment like most puppies. Hash brown should be fine with children 10 and over who are confident around dogs as he can be mouthy. He will need to attend our dog school classes to ensure he gets the very best start in life. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Chester (Bedlington Terrier, over eight years)
Chester is ready to find his special someone who has plenty of time to devote to him. He loves affection and spending time with his human pals. He’d like a quieter home environment so no young kids. 14yrs+ will be fine. He will need to be the only pet in the home as he is vocal towards other dogs. This older lad would like his walking routes to be in low dog populated areas where he can enjoy the scenery and sniffs with minimal distractions. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Bert (Lurcher Cross, eight years)
Bert is going to make someone a fabulous companion. He’s very affectionate and has soft spot for a chin tickle. He’s got plenty of energy and loves to zoom around and play with his toys. A home with a garden would be ideal for him to have playtimes. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Cooper (Rottweiler Cross, two years)
If you are looking for a fun and playful dog to teach lots of trick them Cooper would be ideal! He's very foody and keen to learn. Although he's shy when he first meets you, and will need a few hands off meets first, once he bonds he is very friendly and affectionate. In the right home we know Cooper has the potential to really flourish. He just needs some time and effort putting in first, which we'll happily support with. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds