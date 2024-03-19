1 . Hash Brown (Bulldog Cross, under six months)

Hash brown is the most adorable bulldog cross puppy looking for his forever home. He will be ready to leave us at the weekend so his new owners must be in a position to move fast. Hash brown could live with another dog that could teach him some manners, he is a little unruly at the moment like most puppies. Hash brown should be fine with children 10 and over who are confident around dogs as he can be mouthy. He will need to attend our dog school classes to ensure he gets the very best start in life. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds