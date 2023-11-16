Dogs Trust: 13 gorgeous dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

2 . Aldo (Border Collie, three-years-old)

Aldo has a lovely nature with people and children, he has tested his paw at some emotional support giving, successfully having cuddles and accepting treats in nursing homes. He has had many experiences which he has been more than happy to participate in. Aldo has travelled on the ferry, enjoyed family camping trips, pretty much perfected being a paddle board buddy. He loves to be around his humans. He loves to play ball and frisbee and he is an excellent goalie! He has potential to train in flyball, or agility. He has enjoyed training and knows his commands like lie down, sit, stay, paw, wait, leave it, here (as in come here) heel, slow, he has good recall and has been trained to a whistle too! His training is ongoing and is a very clever dog always wanting to please. We know he is not keen on some bigger dogs walking towards him, high visibility jackets, quad bikes or horses, he gets worried and barks at them, he will walk past cattle and sheep on a lead without reacting at all. He loves being out in the car or hiking up a fell or by a lake. (Likes to paddle) Aldo likes to sit with you in the home having cuddles or often sitting where he can see you, that said he will stay where you put him on his bed when you ask him to. He’s fully house trained and lets you know when he needs to go out by pacing at the door and a little whine. (Dogs Trust Cumbria) Photo: Dogs Trust