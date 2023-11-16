Dogs Trust: 13 gorgeous dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

But remember, a dog is forever and not just for Christmas.
Here are the 13 of the gorgeous pups in need of a home.
1. Monica & Phoebe (Labrador Retrievers, both five years)
Monica and Phoebe are both 5 years old and have such a lovely friendship so we would love to see them go into their home together. Once Phoebe has met you, she is a super affectionate girl and will always seek out her humans for attention and cuddles which helps Monica build relationships with people and gives her the confidence to come over and interact with people. They both enjoy having toys to play with and phoebe will carry one around with her a lot of the time unless her and Monica are receiving tasty treats. Mental enrichment such as Licky mats, snuffle mats etc will be good for both to help build confidence and to give them fun activities at home. Monica and Phoebe are such sweet girls who we cannot wait to see go into their forever homes and receive all the TLC that they deserve! (Dogs Trust Darlington) Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
Aldo has a lovely nature with people and children, he has tested his paw at some emotional support giving, successfully having cuddles and accepting treats in nursing homes. He has had many experiences which he has been more than happy to participate in. Aldo has travelled on the ferry, enjoyed family camping trips, pretty much perfected being a paddle board buddy. He loves to be around his humans. He loves to play ball and frisbee and he is an excellent goalie! He has potential to train in flyball, or agility. He has enjoyed training and knows his commands like lie down, sit, stay, paw, wait, leave it, here (as in come here) heel, slow, he has good recall and has been trained to a whistle too! His training is ongoing and is a very clever dog always wanting to please. We know he is not keen on some bigger dogs walking towards him, high visibility jackets, quad bikes or horses, he gets worried and barks at them, he will walk past cattle and sheep on a lead without reacting at all. He loves being out in the car or hiking up a fell or by a lake. (Likes to paddle) Aldo likes to sit with you in the home having cuddles or often sitting where he can see you, that said he will stay where you put him on his bed when you ask him to. He’s fully house trained and lets you know when he needs to go out by pacing at the door and a little whine. (Dogs Trust Cumbria) Photo: Dogs Trust
Lola can be nervous when she initially meets you, having spent her first year in her home with the people she knows, she is very bonded and attached to her pawrent, so we expect her to take sometime to adjust when she makes the move from her current home to forever home. Lola would like to be the only pet in the home. She loves playing toys and when settled is easily won over with food for training. (Dogs Trust Cumbria) Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria
Charlie is a 5 month old Bulldog Cross - he is happy sharing in his foster home, he is living in a multi dog house and is getting along with everyone just fine. He likes play with the dogs and loves to play with his toys too. Puppies like Charlie who come to us have had little training, so will require all things puppy and will need training, Toilet/house training, lead walking, he will need to socialise, Puppy classes would be ideal for this. Charlie would like someone to be at home most of the day, he can live with another neutered dog (pending successful meet at the centre) We feel he potentially could live with cats, as he is a puppy and shown no chase instinct. However we do not have the ability to cat test him in foster placement. (Dogs Trust Cumbria) Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria