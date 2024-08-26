Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.
Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Searching for their forever homes
These dogs are all looking for their forever homes. | Dogs Trust Edinburgh
2. Leo (Jack Russell Cross)
Leo is distinguished older gent searching for his special someone. He’ll enjoy a quieter retirement pad where he can settle in at his own pace. Initially Leo can be worried on first meet but does come around quite quickly when given the space and time to. He can live with older teens as younger will be too much for him. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Benji (Chihuahua) and Rosie (Terrier)
This 'pawsome' duo are on the hunt for their forever home. Benji (six-years-old, Chihuahua) and best friend Rosie (eight-years-old, Terrier) are searching for a home together where they can snuggle up on the sofa with their humans or go on adventures with the family. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Alfie and Jack (Greyhound)
Calling all greyhound lovers! Alfie and Jack are an adorable duo who are on the search for their forever home together. They are super friendly with people and can live with children who are aged 10+ that are happy around larger sized breeds. Alfie and Jack could live with another dog of similar size but would just as happily be the only two in the home. | Dogs Trust Darlington
