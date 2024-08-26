4 . Alfie and Jack (Greyhound)

Calling all greyhound lovers! Alfie and Jack are an adorable duo who are on the search for their forever home together. They are super friendly with people and can live with children who are aged 10+ that are happy around larger sized breeds. Alfie and Jack could live with another dog of similar size but would just as happily be the only two in the home. | Dogs Trust Darlington